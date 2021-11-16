Nigerian movie producer, Joy Chico Ejiro, has lost her last son, Viano Chico-Ejiro, less than a year after her husband died suddenly.

Viano had been battling cancer for years and his father had devoted his life and resources to his treatment.

Viano’s mother, Joy Chico Ejiro, had also been playing her part. She moved to the US to get the best health care for her son who was diagnosed with cancer related ailments while still a toddler.

Unfortunately, the young warrior passed on yesterday, less than 11 months after his father’s death.

Chico Ejiro died on Christmas day, December 25, 2020, of complications related to high blood pressure.

Vianne’s death was announced by a media person who begged for prayers for the mourning mother:

”Please family pray for my sister @joychicoejiro to be strong as she makes preparations to bury her seven-year-old son who rested in the Lord 24 hours ago in the US. My heart is completely broken.”