A 30-year-old man, identified as Yaw Aputu, has been electrocuted to death after climbing an electricity pole at Kwame Ankrah in the Assin North District of the Central Region.

Information gathered indicates that Kwame Baah Community, near Kwame Ankrah, had experienced low power voltage for some time without getting the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to fix it.

The deceased, who is said to be a Mason but has little background in electricals, was, thus, hired by some members of the community to fix the problem.

However, he was electrocuted in the process and died instantly.

The officials of the ECG from Assin Fosu immediately went to the scene to remove the deceased from the pole.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the St. Government Hospital Mortuary.

A sorrowful brother of the deceased, Samuel Agyemang, noted that though his brother has knowledge about electricals, he is not a qualified and certified electrician.

He added that the deceased was working with a building construction firm from Assin Adubiase currently working on a mosque.

He wondered where his brother got the tools to work on the light pole and how he managed to climb the electricity pole.

The Assin Fosu police command has commenced an investigation into the matter.