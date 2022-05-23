A 65-year-old pensioner, Openyin Ebow Takyi has met his untimely death after he was electrocuted at Breman Asikuma in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central Region.

The deceased was electrocuted in his store during a heavy downpour Sunday, May 22, 2022 afternoon.

An eyewitness narrated that the deceased’s metallic container has bare wires on the roof but attempts to get him to fix it proved futile.

Reports indicate that, the wife of the deceased was also electrocuted some days ago but fortunately survived.

However, the deceased failed to rectify the problem only for him to die through the same means.

The police and Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) officials were informed and they proceeded to the scene and conveyed the body to the Our Lady of Grace Government Hospital Mortuary.

He left behind a wife and five children.