Embattled Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Adwoa Safo, has revealed 2021 was a very challenging year for her and her family.

The former Gender Minister, however, did not openly speak on what the issue was.

Miss Safo said this during a thanksgiving service on Sunday to make what may be her first public statement following her return to Ghana last week after months of absence.

The MP worshipped at the Ebenezer Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Dome-CFC with family and loved ones.

She acknowledged God for her victory and protection throughout the challenging times.

“Last year was a very challenging year for me, my husband and my children but He pulled us through it,” she said.

The MP has come under fire for continuously abandoning her parliamentary duties, with the House set to debate and decide in the coming days whether her seat should be declared vacant or not.

This comes after the Speaker of Parliament ruled that the report from the Privileges Committee cannot be automatic to declare Adwoa Safo‘s seat vacant.

Adwoa Safo returns to Ghana

Mr Alban Bagbin indicated that his ruling was based on petitions submitted to him on the absenteeism of the parliamentarian.

The MP requested for leave of absence in 2021 to attend to personal issues.

But a statement on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, signed and issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, explained that Miss Safo’s leave was to have ended on August 31, 2021, but was further extended indefinitely.

Miss Safo was subsequently stripped of her role as Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.