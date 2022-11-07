Barely a day after police commenced an investigation into a chieftaincy dispute in Enchi, video footage has emerged.

The CCTV clips detail how the suspected attackers besieged the palace on Sunday in the Western North Region.

That morning, four people were shot dead with one left in critical condition at Enchi Government Hospital.

According to the report, the incident was evoked when an unidentified group believed to be residents of the community attempted to attack their paramount chief of Enchi Traditional council, Beyeeman Tano Kwao Benbuin II, at his palace early Sunday, November 6, 2022.

In the video, about a dozen men are seen bullying their way through the streets of Enchi armed with guns, knives and other assault weapons.

At a point, two of them stopped and fired shots into the air before proceeding toward the palace.

This was captured by the CCTV camera mounted in front of the chief’s palace.

Watch CCTV footage above