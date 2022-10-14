Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] Vice President, Fred Pappoe, has backed Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to be maintained ahead of the World Cup.

The 46-year-old has been under intense pressure after qualifying Ghana for their fourth World Cup in Qatar.

After five games played, Addo has won one, lost one, and drew three.

With less than two months to the start of the Mundial, football fans have expressed their worry with many calling for Addo’s sack.

However, Fred Pappoe thinks it will be suicidal to fire him for someone else at this time.

“We should not be quick to pass judgment on whether Otto Addo is good or bad, to me he is good,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“We cannot change him at this time, For me that will be suicidal.

Pappoe, who is now serving as a member of the Black Stars management committee, has also tipped Ghana to do well at World Cup

“Ghana can perform well at the World Cup,” he said.

“It’s all about preparations and so far with the friendlies Ghana have played the coaches must be in a position to do a proper evaluation,” he added.

Ghana’s last appearance at the FIFA World Cup was disastrous as they failed to win a single game in the group stage and got knocked out.

The four time African champions have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.