Ace broadcaster and media personality, Gifty Anti, is heartbroken over the loss of a beloved friend who she also calls a sister, Dr Ophelia Akosua Brantuo.

Though the cause of death remains sketchy, Akosua is said to have passed on a few days ago.

The renowned broadcaster took to her Instagram page to break the news in a heartbreaking and emotional post.

“I have been trying to be strong since Monday!! But my daughter, my mentee, my friend…today!!! Today is not good Akosua!! Today I am angry, I am sad, I am weak. Lord, please comfort her mother, siblings and loved ones!!” she wrote.

A photo collage of Gifty Anti and the deceased.

The deceased was a PHD holder and the founder of Brants Care Foundation, a Kumasi-based Non-Governmental Organisation dedicated to the welfare of the underprivileged in Ghana, particularly students and the vulnerable.

Miss Anti stated she was angry and sad at the same time as she questioned what the PHD was for.

“Was it to prepare you for heaven? My eyes are heavy and my heart!!! My heart Akosua!!,” she mourned.

Following her post, scores of Ghanaians have taken to her comment section to commiserate with her.