A 40-year-old woman has escaped death after armed men attacked her along the Gomoa Akotsi- Winneba highway.

The victim, who pleaded anonymity, stated she was heading to work around 5:30 am when the men numbering four pounced on her.

According to her, as she made attempts to escape, one of the thugs slammed her against the door of a private car they were riding in.

She narrated how another suspect attempted to slash her in the neck, but she protected herself with her hands.

Consequently, she sustained deep wounds on her hand as she manages to fight them off and raise an alarm.

In an interview with Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei, the victim believed the thugs were specifically aiming for her head.

She denies the incident was a robbery as the thugs did not take any of her possessions, and rejected her plea to take her phone and spare her life.

The thugs, realising she was not backing down fled the scene.

She was transported to the hospital by her pastor and her husband for treatment.