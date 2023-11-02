Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities, was attacked by armed robbers on the Bibiani – Kumasi highway on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on their way back to Accra after their matchday eight game against FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

The driver’s side of the team bus was smashed, and all possessions of the players and officials, including mobile phones and laptops taken.

One player, Osman Amadu sustained injuries.

“There are no casualties but they took everything from us,” player, Nicholas Mensah is quoted by Kickgh.

The club in a statement has confirmed the unfortunate incident.

It is not the first time a Ghana Premier League team has been victim of armed robbery, with Ashantigold, Asante Kotoko and Wa All Stars having suffered similar fates in the recent past, while a Women’s Premier League team, Savannah Ladies, were also attacked last season.

It is unknown if their matchday nine game against Medeama SC at the El-Wak Stadium will happen this weekend as scheduled.