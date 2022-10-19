A farmer has allegedly raped and murdered his ex-wife in a farm at Suminakese in the Kwahu West District of the Eastern Region.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Akwasi Dwamena indicates the deceased, Yaa Kesewaa, aged 48, went to the farm on Friday but never returned.

Her lifeless body, according to her brother, James Somuah, was discovered in the farm after a search was mounted for her.

Mr Somuah said his sister was naked with a deep cutlass wound on her neck.

He revealed the suspect, Kwabena Mawuli, frequently abused the deceased and on several occasions threatened to kill her.

“He assaulted her on Wednesday and even fought with some men in the community on Thursday for snatching his ex-wife before her murder on Friday,” he recounted.

On suspicion that Mawuli could have committed the heinous crime due to the frequent fights, he has been arrested.

Meanwhile, Felicia Sarfoa, a daughter of the deceased, who was drowned in tears has appealed for justice to prevail.

Video attached above: