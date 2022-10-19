Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has led a team of security personnel to demolish structures on waterways at the Sakumono Ramsar site.

The exercise, which has received approval from the Tema and Nungua Traditional Councils, is to help avert any possible flooding situation.

The 1,200 acres of land which hold thousands of gallons of water each year to prevent flooding in the surrounding communities is now under threat due to mass encroachment.

The approval of chiefs and elders of the two communities is, therefore, to allow the area to serve the purpose for which it was created.

Mr Quartey stated that occupants of the land have been given enough notification to vacate the land.

“We’ve been talking about Ramsar in the last two months; we believe we’ve had over 70 days notice, which is enough for them. Any time we speak, they go ahead and build with impunity,” he maintained.

The Minister fought off claims the demolition was a political agenda stating it was in the interest of the nation.

“This is no politics; I repeat this is no politics. It is work for mother Ghana and it will go on,” he vowed.

