A yet-to-be identified man has been found dead in a mango plantation at Bole in the Bole district of the Savannah region.

The deceased, suspected to be a robber, was found lying in a supine position with traces of blood and obvious wounds in his chest area.

He was wearing a black mask and heavy clothing with a torch light in his pocket.

Farmers who made the gruesome discovery called on the Bole district police and investigations are underway.

The body has since been deposited at the Sawla district hospital mortuary awaiting identification.