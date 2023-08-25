Musician Quamina MP has said his exit from music label, GroundUpChale, was consensual.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, the Wiase Yɛ Dɛ hitmaker clarified that he was not sacked from the label as rumoured.

According to him, he and his other record label mates Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Mole, and Twitch4eva decided to leave after spending some years under the label.

“I wasn’t fired by GroundUpChale. Nobody was fired. We all felt it was time to leave so we left,” he said.

According to him, with support from Ground Up, he was able to release songs such as his monster hit Wiase Yɛ Dɛ, Party, and Amanfour Girls.

He also added that the label shot videos for him and helped with a few other services he needed as a budding artiste to get his music heard.

“GroundUpChale shot 3 videos for me, but I paid back. They were also granting studio support and song uploads and stuff.”

Quamina MP added that though he is no longer with the label, he appreciates the support he got from the label. He described his time under the label as an “amazing one.”

After rocking the Ghana Party in the Park stage in the UK a few weeks back, Quamina MP is currently in the country and is promoting his new EP dubbed Warm Up.

The EP consists of six amapiano songs.