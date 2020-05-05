Much-loved Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, have finally welcomed a new addition to their beautiful family.

The film star, who was pregnant, has now successfully put to bed a lovely baby girl.

The actress’ husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, took to his Instagram page to share the good news with fans.

He revealed that his wife was delivered of a baby girl.

The excited father also revealed his newest daughter’s names to be Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.

He shared photos of his wife in the maternity ward at the hospital in United States where she put to bed and he also shared photos of the new baby.

In the caption of his post, the excited father wrote: Very Good and Perfect gift is from God. The wait is finally Over, Please share in Our Joy as we announce the arrival of Our Daughter. Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.

See his post below: