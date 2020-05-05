Music producer, David Kwabena Bolton (DKB), says Bisa K’dei, the highlife artiste, has shot himself in the foot after he alleged the media has been paid to turn its back on his songs.

Mr Bolton, speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, monitored by Adomonline.com said, the ‘Mansa’ hitmaker went far by saying the media is fake.

According to him, if you issue such a statement, you will rather change the state of mind of the media and might rather pay you through your utterances.

The music producer told Andy Dosty that, the musician should rather consider liaising with media gatekeepers than blame them.

He came to the top so quickly and to maintain that is very difficult. It’s about how you will relate with the media guys, the bloggers others.

If all goes well, he is okay but something little, he falls off. He has to start nurturing good relationship with people.

If I were him, I will retweet an apology, Mr Bolton advised.