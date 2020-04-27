

When the rumor of actress Mercy Johnson Okojie’s childbirth hit the internet some hours ago, singer Davido was among the celebrities who congratulated her.



However, a side remark he added to the congratulatory message got people wondering the exact relationship between himself and the celebrity couple.

Commenting under the post which indicated the actress had welcomed baby number 4, Davido tagged as wicked people.



It has now been revealed that the tension between him and the Okojies may be connected to a failed business deal he had with Mr Okojie in January, 2020.

It was gathered that the singer was billed to perform at the opening ceremony of Okojie’s hotel in Abule Egba, Lagos, in January.

After allegedly receiving the sum of N3million, Davido, who confirmed that he would be present at the grand launch, failed to show up.



After all means to resolve the issue and get his refund proved abortive, Mr Okojie dragged the singer to court in March, hence the bad blood between them.

That notwithstanding, the couple have debunked claims they have welcomed an addition to their family.