Nollywood actress and movie producer, Mercy Johnson Okojie has welcomed her fourth baby.

The Kogi State born movie diva who is happily married to Prince Okojie already has a boy and two girls.

The news of her fourth delivery was announced by her colleague, Jnr Pope.

He shared the photos below on his Instagram page and wrote, ” Congratulations @mercyjohnsonokojie On The Arrival Of Your New Born….. God is indeed The Greatest…..We celebrate with you……….#swagnation lets celebrate Them 🍾 🍾 🍾 🍾 🍾 🍾 🍾 🍾 🍾 🍾 “

Meanwhile, the new mum is yet to make the announcement official and as well reveal the sex of her baby.