The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested seven persons who scrambled for monies which spilled at the scene during a robbery incident last week.

The armed robbers took the GH₵123,345.00 from the victim but were shot by the police. While escaping, the money fell and scattered on the street.

Residents around the TDC Traffic light who scrambled for the money during police gun battle with robbers took away Gh₵120,845.00.

The businessmen, who had gone to Zenith bank to withdraw GH¢123,345.00 before they were attacked by armed robbers, only managed to salvage GH¢2,500.00.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) have been able to arrest 7, a statement signed by Acting Public Relations Officer for Tema, Chief Inspector Stella Dzakpasu said.

Three suspects, Richard Attoh alias Amartey,30, Qaadir Bancey, 31 and Awudu Mohammed alias Vegas aged 36 have admitted taking part in the scrambling and pocketing GH₵2,500 from the scene.

The others: Sulemana Bancey, 62, Kwesi Hanson Smith, 66, Kabul Akuaku, 53 and David Nartey Daniels aged 30.

The police is urging the public especially those who witnessed the robbery incident to provide information for the arrest and retrieval of the monies robbed from the victim.

