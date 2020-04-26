Former Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba’s ambition of leading Cote d’Ivoire football faced a halt after former players unanimously voted for his rival.

All eleven out of fourteen members of Association of Former Ivorian Footballers who participated in the voting exercise via video conferencing endorsed Sory Diabate.

Of the 14 members in the Association, 11 voted for his rival, Sory Diabate, while three persons abstained.

Drogba and Idriss Diallo, who is Vice-President of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) in charge of Marketing and Promotion Commission received no votes.

The results of the election, which was done via video conferencing, has reportedly sparked a massive debate in Ivory Coast.

Sory will now replace Augustin Sidy Diallo the current Ivorian Football Federation President.