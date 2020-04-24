The Tema Regional Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has retrieved two mobile phones from the two armed robbers who were on Thursday, April 23, 2020 shot dead by the police at Tema after a fire exchange.

The complainant, Alhaji Hamid Masawudu, who disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday said the police have also impounded the motorbike and a pistol with some rounds of ammunition and other valuables from the scene.

The criminals per police video footage succeeded in robbing a Chinese of GH¢300,000 and a Lebanese of an undisclosed amount after withdrawal from the Tema Zenith bank branch.

MORE:

Scientific lockdown decision explained

Taxi driver found dead near Apam Junction [Photos]

Tema robbery: Witnesses steal scattered cash during gun battle

Two dead after robbers clashed with police [Video]

However, an attempt to rob him of some GH¢123,000.00 he withdrew from the same branch resulted in an exchange of gunshots after a hot police chase which led to their demise.

“This robbery is the third incident at the same branch, Lebanese, Chinese (300,000) and now me. I actually suspect there is an informant in the bank. As I am speaking with you now, the police managed to retrieve two of their phones, their motorbikes and other valuables and I believe this will help the police to arrest the person behind these robberies,” he said.

Mr Masawudu, who is also an importer and a clearing agent, said the robbers are around 20 years of age.

Meanwhile, the police in a post on Facebook said a chunk of the money spilled at the scene of the robbery incident, leading to a scramble by some members of the public before the police arrived.

“The two robbers died in the process, while the money scattered on the streets and were picked by people around, leaving only GH¢2,500.00 salvaged by the complainant,” the police have said.

The bodies of the robbers have been sent to the police hospital morgue for further action.