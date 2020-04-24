Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked the government to ensure that the process of acquiring data on the COVID-19 outbreak is transparent in order to build trust.

In a Facebook presentation on Thursday, April 23, he said: “Issues have been raised about the discrepancies in data on COVID-19 put out by the government. Some of these discussions have been led by the renowned Ghanaian pathologist and former Director of the Ghana Health Service, Prof Agyeman Badu Akosa.

“I urge the government to explain the sources and nature of the data and the discrepancies in the data because we need to build trust, transparency, and confidence in the process in the fight against the virus.”

He also called on Ghanaians to demand transparency and accountability in the disbursement of the COVID-19 Trust Fund created by the government to help finance activities relating to the fight against the pandemic.

Mr Mahama said the funds were contributed by the tax payer, hence due accountability must be rendered by the government.

In a Facebook live presentation on Thursday, April 23, Mr Mahama also urged the government to disburse the funds immediately to the health institutions to enable them discharge their duties.

He said : “If you have nothing urgent to do outside please continue to stay at home, avoid shaking hands or joining large gatherings.

“Let us regularly wash our hands with soap under running water, resort to the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers when possible.”

He added: “Let us all join hands in demanding accountability and transparency from the government in the management of the COVID-19 Funds, after all these are public funds contributed by tax payers.

“I am passionately appealing to the government to ensure a timely release of these funds to the institutions, health and non-heath, so that they can discharge their duties appropriately and according to plan.”