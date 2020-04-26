Ghana and Hellas Verona midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has rated Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo over Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

The two super stars have dominated world football for the past decade winning the FIFA best player award five times each.

With both players possessing different qualities, several argument has emerged as to who is the best player.

However, Agyemang Badu who plays in the Italian Serie A believes the Portuguese ace and former Manchester United star is a complete player compared to Messi.

“I have played with Ronaldo but I am yet to play against Messi but I will rate him (Ronaldo) over Messi,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Avenue One Show.

“The way Ronaldo keeps the ball and score goals, for me, he is a phenomenon. He can score with his both legs, he can score with his head.

Agyemang Badu recounted how Ronaldo reacted after losing to his side.

“Hellas defeated Juventus 2:1 and Ronaldo was upset. He is always hungry for success.

“I tried speaking to him but I rescinded my decision because he wasn’t ready to talk to the media as well. For me, I will always rate Ronaldo over Messi,” he added.