Emeka Ike welcomes new baby on his birthday

Nigerian actor Emeka Ike and his family are celebrating a new addition to their family.

The actor announced that he and his wife welcomed a new baby girl on Thursday, March 21.

He named her Chidera Comfort Thando Ike after his late mother who died in November 2023 at age 90.

Additionally, the date marks the veteran actor’s birthday. As a result, he called the news a double blessing.

Expressing his thankfulness to God, Emeka Ike said the birth of his daughter has filled the void left by his late mother.

The actor also expressed his gratefulness to his wife for the experience she went through to give birth to their child.

“ITS A DOUBLE BLESSING FOR ONE LOSS…Happy *BIRTHDAY* to me and WELCOME to baby, Chidera COMFORT Thando Ike. The good LORD has filled the huge vacuum that Mama COMFORT Okwuchi Ike left behind, with another COMFORT Chidera T Ike,” he wrote.

“My family and l are COMFORTED and can’t ask for any better, this solemn time. Thank you to my beautiful wife for taking the pains, of this wonderful gift,” Emeka Ike added.

Attached to the post were pictures and videos of the actor with his family and their new baby.

