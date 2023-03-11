Actress Tracey Boakye has shared the first-ever beautiful photo of her newborn baby days after his birth.

Tracey shared the photo of the little boy on Instagram after opening an official page for him.

The photo gave way to the baby’s hair which was covered with a hat and his glowing skin.

The proud mother gave his name as Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah.

Photo of the new born baby. Credit: Tracey Boakye Instagram.

The actress announced the birth of his bouncing baby boy on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Nana Akwasi is Tracey’s third child but the first with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah with whom she tied the knot on July 28, 2023.