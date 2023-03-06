Actress Tracey Boakye has welcomed her third child into the world.

The baby will, however, be her first child with her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah after tying the knot on July 28, 2022.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share the news with Ghanaians as she drops stunning baby bump photos.

Credit: Tracey Boakye Instagram.

She revealed the baby was a boy though she did not disclose when she put to birth.

In the photos, Tracey beamed with smiles as she showed off her protruding baby bump in a blue tulle gown.

The proud father was spotted kissing and caressing her belle and giving it a passionate kiss.

Posting the photos, Tracey wrote: YESU ASUE ME 🙏🏿! AN ANSWERED PRAYER 🙏🏿, IS A BOY 💙💙💙! CONGRATULATIONS TO US MY KING @frank_badu_ntiamoah ❤️.

Fans and followers have taken to her comment section to congratulate her.