Ghanaian actress and the newest celebrity mother, Tracey Boakye, has shared more photos from her pregnancy photoshoot.

The Kumawood screen diva wore a white shirt buttoned to her bust, showing off her baby bump. She styled her look with blue denim jeans.

The talented movie producer and director looked fabulous in a long curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders. Tracey Boakye posed gracefully, showing off her expensive wedding ring.

The proud father and husband, Frank Badu-Ntiamoah, wore a white tee shirt and ripped jeans for the beautiful photos.

The rich businessman held his pregnant wife for the beautiful photoshoot that has gone viral on social media. Tracey Boakye shared the photos on her Instagram page with this caption; Happy International Women’s Day to all the Amazing Women in the World. Cheers to us.

