Five years after the crash of his 14-year-old marriage to Suzanne Emma, Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has opened up about being a victim of domestic abuse.

Recall in 2015, Suzanne Emma approached the court to dissolve their marriage, accusing her husband of physically and verbally abusing her throughout the duration of the marriage.

Since then, Emeka Ike had been single and he also took a break from Nollywood.

In a post shared on Instagram, he spoke about spousal abuse of men and why that conversation is not heightened.

Emeka Ike, who claimed he was a victim of abuse, said most women marry for money and make the life of their husbands miserable.

According to the actor, there are still deadbeat fathers but there’s an increase in how men are manipulated which is totally ignored.

In his opinion, it was God who saved him during the time of his abuse.

He wrote: “Pls, pls do your research well. Most women abuse men more lately. They don’t love again. Most of them they marry you for your money and make your life miserable, if not kill you. I was a victim, why are kidnappers and armed robbers’ wives not crying out? Why must it be very rich and successful men lately?”

“Violent men are in the cover while this kill and get rich model spreads unrecognised. No saying there are no deadbeat men but the increase on the other gender manipulative edge is totally ignored. Why do men have to always die before women in marriage? Ask your father. Ask your grand father.

“That’s if they are still alive to tell you things. Pls, pls lets stop encouraging these wired misbranded and greedy worm. Na God save me.”