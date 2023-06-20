A 12-year-old girl is nursing injuries caused by her biological mother for misplacing GHS 5.

The incident happened at Kato in the Berekum East Municipality of the Bono Region when she was sent to buy alcohol and a stick of cigarette.

Narrating her ordeal, the lass said she was handed a GHS 5 and GHS 2 coin, but upon arriving at the local bar, she realised the GHS 5 was lost along the way.

Consequently, she was subjected to severe beatings after which her mother heated iron and pressed it on her chest.

She further revealed the constant torture she had been enduring from her mother at the least provocation.

Following the ordeal, a bar owner reported the incident to the police, leading to the arrest of the suspect identified as Cynthia Mensah.

The complainant corroborated the claims of the victim, adding that all residents have taken notice yet scared to voice out their displeasure, hence the need to take action.

The victim has, however, been taken to the hospital, but medical bills have posed challenges.

