Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has taken to social media to respond to rumors circulating about alleged domestic abuse in her marital home.

The allegations, made by an anonymous blogger, have caused a significant stir on social media platforms.

The blogger claimed despite her outwardly happy appearance, Regina Daniels is being abused in her marriage.

But the actress has subtly rubbished the claims in a latest post noting that, her husband refers to her as ‘boss lady’.

SEE MORE