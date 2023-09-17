Founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie has left Ghanaian dumbfounded as he backtracks on the prophesy about musician, Black Sherif.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Prophet Gaisie disclosed a vision in which he saw the mother of musical star Black Sherif crying uncontrollably.

He therefore urged the musician to refuge before December, hinting of an imminent death.

But in a recent interview, Prophet Gaisie recanted his initial remarks, clarifying that the prophesy is for a certain Sherif Black and not the Konongo-based artiste.

“We see in bits and bits and what I saw in the spiritual realm is Sherif Black, but whichever way, any logical person can make projections and deductions out of it. If I hear a prophesy on Ako and I am named Akosua, I will obviously take actions about it,” he said in parables.

That notwithstanding, the man of God urged those convinced about the prophesy to fast and pray to avert any premature death.

Prophet Gaisie who rubbished claims that his doom prophesies about celebrities are just for fame said he will stop making them public to avoid insults and mockery.