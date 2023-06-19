The Eastern Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into the death of a 74-year-old Nigeria woman at Ayebeahwe Beposo, a suburb of Akyem Kwamang in the Kwaebibirem Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The deceased, identified simply as Maa Pat, is a well known Nigerian living in the area and works as a labourer.

Information gathered by Adom News’ Kwasi Azor indicates that the woman was reported missing last Thursday, June 15, and was found on Sunday, June 18.

Speaking to Adom News, an Opinion Leader in the Ayebeahwe Beposo community, Okyeame Nkrumah, noted that the family of the deceased informed him about the disappearance of the woman and a search was launched.

After several hours of searching, a pungent smell emanating from the neighborhood led residents to the deceased’s decomposing body in the bush.

The deceased was found lying face down with no obvious signs of struggle.

The police, who were notified of the development, have visited the scene and retrieved the body.

The residents have, therefore, appealed to the police to unravel the circumstances leading to her death and bring the perpetrators to book.

