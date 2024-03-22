The National Vice President of the National Small Scale Miners Association, Sampson Wiredu, has urged miners to cover pits when they finish mining.

He said when that is done, the land can be repurposed for other projects and to prevent accidents.

One of the major challenges in mining areas is the failure of reclamation, which often results in fatalities and renders the affected land unsuitable for farming.

Sampson Wiredu, who is also the CEO of TLG Mining and Vice President of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners, advised all miners to reclaim the land once mining activities are completed, aiming to preserve both the land and the lives of people in the surrounding areas.

Mr. Wiredu made these remarks after covering 50 acres of land and improving roads and bridges at Nkwakwaasem near Kofi Dede in the Kwawu East District of the Eastern Region.

Community members expressed their satisfaction with the initiative to reclaim the land and improve the road network.

Initially, they faced challenges with the road network, but thanks to TLG Mining, they no longer encounter such issues.

They mentioned plans to use the reclaimed land for farming, with some already planting coconuts.

They encouraged all miners to embrace reclamation practices to promote development in mining communities.

ALSO READ:

Dafeamekpor hasn’t filed injunction against new ministers – AG tells Speaker

One killed, three sustain gunshot wounds at Asuaba [Photos]

Okoe Boye to use proceeds of ‘Fellow Ghanaians’ book to build wards for Nkoranza and LEKMA hospitals