One member of the Okyeman Environmental Protection Taskforce, Offei Noah aged 35 has been shot and killed in an armed attack at Asuaba near Adeiso in the Eastern Region.

Three other members Maxwell Kyei, Richmond Talata and Kwame Amoah sustained several gunshots injuries on their hands, chest and other parts of the body.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police hospital in Accra while the injured are receiving treatment at Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

Information available indicates that, the Taskforce were ambushed by the unknown assailants on their return from Adeiso.

The taskforce had gone to provide security for a 2500 acre Oil Plantation company in Adeiso whose plantations were being destroyed by some locals in the area.

The incident happened during the heavy downpour on Wednesday evening.

State Secretary for the Akyem Abuakwa State D.M. Ofori Atta in a press briefing expressed surprise over the unprovoked attack and killing of a member of the Environmental Protection Taskforce.

He said even though the case has been reported to the Adeiso District Police Command, the Akyem Abuakwa Tradition Council hopes to see a full investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators.

‘The Council condemns in no uncertain terms the senseless killing of Offei Noah and the wounding of 3 others. Members of the Taskforce were unarmed and were returning home after going about their lawful duties. We call on the Regional Police Command to institute a full scale investigation into this matter. The Council wish to assure the police of its full cooperation in order to bring the perpetrators to justice’ Ofori Atta stated.

He said the commission of such horrendous crime has no place in a civilized society.

