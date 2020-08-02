Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson has revealed she want more children after having four beautiful children.

The mother of four who recently gave birth to a baby girl was pictured caressing her husband, Prince Okojie while declaring her intentions to have more children as she is yet to start birthing children.

In the video, replying her friend who’s in the background probing her with questions about wanting more children, caught in a ting of ecstasy, the actress declares;

”I want one more. I never even start sef”

Recall, Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Okojie have welcomed their fourth child, a daughter.

Prince Okojie announced the birth of his daughter on his Instagram page Monday evening and also revealed her name, Divine Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.