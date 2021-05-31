Rapper Medikal was in the news for the wrong reasons when a video captured him walking off stage at the 4syte Music Video Awards 2021.

The rapper walked off during his performance with colleague musicians such as Kuami Eugene, Kelvyn Boy, Kweku Smoke, and his label mate AMG Armani.

His action has raised a lot of eyebrows with many wondering why he walked off the stage to resume his seat. Well, the rapper says there was no issue. He said this in his latest interview on Daybreak Hitz.

According to him, they were informed prior to the performance that they will have to leave the stage for Kuami Eugene to continue the performance, hence he followed what he was told.

Narrating what happed to Andy Dosty, Medikal said: I didn’t walk off stage to disrespect anyone. It was planned that we will all get off stage for Kuami Eugene to do his performance.

After doing my verse I thought we were all supposed to leave for Kuami Eugene… There was no disrespect at all, he said.

The Omo Ada hitmaker said he would have exited the building if there was an issue.

If I was to be angry I would have left the venue. The comments on social media showed they misunderstood everything, he clarified.

Watch the video below: