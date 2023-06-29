It has emerged that Members of Parliament of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) went for bank loans to support the party campaign at Assin North.

Their action, according to reports, was borne out of their determination to retain the seat and also send a positive signal to Ghanaians ahead of the 2024 general election.

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, revealed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

General Secretary of the NDC- Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Mr Quayson, who was ejected from Parliament last month following a Supreme Court decision annulling the 2020 constituency election, won the closely contested bye-election with 17,245 votes representing 57.56% of valid votes.

His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), polled 12,630 votes, representing 42.15 per cent of votes cast and the third contestant, Bernice Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana, polled 87 votes, representing 0.29 per cent of votes cast.

The NPP, which has conceded defeat and congratulated Mr Quayson, attributed his victory to sympathy.

But General Mosquito said their victory was because of the sacrifices of NDC MPs who took the election as a personal project.

He noted that, some of the MPs who had gone bankrupt after their parliamentary primaries told him they were going to secure loans to support the party’s campaign.

Even surprising, General Mosquito said is when a female MP who had just given birth was campaigning vigorously with her baby at her back.

“The MPs went for loans and brought them to the party for the campaign. I was shocked at their enthusiasm,” he added.

Mr Nketia expressed his profound gratitude to the Minority Caucus for ensuring a resounding victory at Assin North.