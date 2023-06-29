Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has congratulated Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

He also hailed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for a good job done which in his opinion has strengthened and efficacy of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

Mr Amidu lauded the individuals who prioritized the national interest, defended the Constitution, and supported democracy and the rule of law.

“The NDC must be congratulated by all patriotic persons who act apolitically in the national interest and believe in the defence of the Constitution and in the sustenance of democracy and the rule of law in Ghana.

“I take the view that Constitutionalism won in the Supreme Court, the Attorney-General failed woefully in weaponizing the administration of criminal justice, while democracy and the rule of law won massively at the Assin North bye-election,” the statement read.

The former Special Prosecutor went on to criticise the actions of the Attorney-General describing him as the loser in the battle between constitutionalism, democracy, and the rule of law.

According to Mr Amidu, the Attorney-General attempted to weaponize the criminal justice administration to undermine both the Supreme Court’s decision and the representative democratic process during the Assin North bye-election.

He accused the Attorney-General of acting in a partisan manner and questioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s involvement in undermining the decisions of the courts and the rule of law.

“The loser in this interaction between constitutionalism, democracy, and rule of law is the Attorney-General whose office is guaranteed and entrenched under Chapter 8 in Article 88 of the 1992 Constitution to ensure his independence and impartiality in criminal justice administration as it affects citizens and the State.

“My long association with Court House Governance for almost two decades convinces me that Attorney-General tried weaponizing the instrument of criminal justice administration entrusted to his custody by Article 88 (3) and (4) of the 1992 Constitution to undermine first, the decision of the Supreme Court, and secondly, the representative democratic process guaranteed under the Constitution at the Assin North by-election,” he continued.

He further called for the President to demonstrate respect for the voice of the people and democracy by instructing the Attorney-General to halt the abuse of the Constitution through a nolle prosequi, thereby rectifying the unconstitutional actions taken in aid of the ruling party’s interests.



“Shamefully, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana for the time being, jumped into the affray to undermine the decisions of the Courts and the rule of law by the autocratic statement he delivered at the rally in the Assin North on 25 June 2023. The President who has sworn a constitutional oath to ‘preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana’ perjured his oath, betrayed the Republic of Ghana, and created the impression that the weaponization of criminal justice administration as an instrument of a partisan political democratic representative contest by his Attorney-General was upon his express instructions.



“Now is the time for the Nana Akufo-Addo to do the decent thing in beating a retreat by instructing his Attorney-General to stop the weaponization of criminal justice administration as an instrument of political persecution of opponents of the NPP by obeying the voice of the people and democracy with a nolle prosequi to undo the abuse of the Constitution they set in motion to unconstitutionally aid them at the by-election,” Mr Amidu expressed in the statement.

He praised the people of the Assin North constituency for their refusal to be swayed by the ruling NPP and their commitment to upholding their rights.

“The people of Assin North have proven that the majority of patriotic Ghanaians in the constituency understand their rights and cannot be bought by incumbency largesse. The people of Assin North have also sent a clear signal to all patriots in Ghana that truth must triumph over lies and deception,” he added.