The National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commended the constituents of Assin North in the Central Region for voting for the party’s candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, in Tuesday’s bye-election.

Speaking on JoyNews on Wednesday, George Opare Addo expressed confidence in their candidate even before the official declaration of the results by the Electoral Commission.

“We have comfortably won the election. The Supreme Court of Assin North has spoken to the Supreme Court of Ghana that they still prefer Gyakye Quayson as their Member of Parliament,” he stated.

This follows the Supreme Court ruling which declared the election of James Gyakye Quayson in 2020 as MP for Assin North in the Central Region as unconstitutional.

Supreme Court’s full judgement formed the basis for the removal of Mr Quayson’s name from the records of Parliament.

When asked what led to the party’s victory, Mr Addo stated that the candidate they presented was a likeable candidate, adding that his good works in the constituency spoke on his behalf.

He added that the party and Assin North constituents were solidly behind Mr Quayson because they believed the Supreme Court verdict was unfair.

He added that the Supreme Court’s mishap could only be corrected by sending him back to Parliament to represent the people of Assin North.

“The good people of Assin North saw persecution instead of prosecution, and the injustice that was being meted out to Gyakye Quayson motivated the rank and file of our party. So, everybody was out there to work for Gyakye Quayson,” he said.

