The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed its profound gratitude to the people of Assin North for maintaining James Gyakye Quayson as the MP-elect for the constituency.

The NDC in a release signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, said the landslide endorsement of Mr Quayson with 57.56% of the total valid votes cast “is a loud message on behalf of all Ghanaians to those who have plunged this country into immense hardship and we know they have heard you.”

“This is a victory for Truth and Justice,” the statement added.

The party further commended the MP-elect of Assin North for his relentless fight during the entire period.

Again, they extended their gratitude to leading members of the party for their contribution towards the bye-election, particularly former President John Mahama and the Minority in Parliament.

Not leaving out the Electoral Commission for superintending over a successful bye-election and the police for providing the needed security despite the challenges confronted and the media for extensive coverage of the election.