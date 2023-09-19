The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Director of Elections, Evans Nimako has described as hearsay claims that former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, is seeking to partner with the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) for the 2024 election.

According to him, given the status of Mr Kyerematen in the NPP, he will inform the party about such a decision.

The Ghanaian Times newspaper reported on Monday that Mr Kyerematen is exploring the idea to partner­ CPP’s Ivor Kobina Greenstreet for the 2024 general elections.

The newspaper claimed the former Minister for Trade and Industry has initiated talks with the two-time CPP flagbearer for a possible alliance.

Reacting to the report on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem, Mr Nimako said the Alan-Greenstreet alliance is mere fabrication.

“When Alan wanted to withdraw from the presidential race, there was an official communication, so if this is true, I expect the same,” he said.

In Mr Nimako’s view, the report was a diversionary tactic ahead of the NPP presidential primary on November 4.

“When we are going forward, some people want to draw us back. So far as I am concerned, we have engaged the Electoral Commission, and we are putting in place arrangements all stakeholders will appreciate on November 4. So these claims are neither here nor there for the NPP,” he noted.

Meanwhile, CPP has also debunked the reports.

