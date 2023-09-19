Chief Executive Officer of defunct gold dealership firm Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1, has pleaded not guilty to all 39 counts of offences.

The AG slapped Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM 1 with 39 counts of offences including money laundering abetment, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on deposit-taking without the requisite license unlawful deposit-taking and money laundering among other charges.

This is a reduction from the initial 61 charges brought against him.

The Attorney General commenced investigations against NAM 1 in 2019 where he was accused of defrauding thousands of customers through his gold dealership firm over millions of Ghana cedis.

The case has witnessed several adjournments until fresh charges were filed on August 30, 2023.

The new charges come after Mr Appiah Mensah announced plans to unfreeze locked up funds of Menzgold customers after payment of ¢650 for verification.

Subsequently, he reversed the decision to require former clients to purchase a verification access card in order to verify transactions and validate claims strong backlash from customers and the public.

