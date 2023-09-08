The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold has notified the Regional Police Commander of their intent to hold a peaceful vigil on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

With an expected turnout of 50 participants, the vigil will take place at the iconic Black Star Square at 9: am.

Participants will converge at the Ministry Police Station roundabout before they move to the venue.

The commemorative vigil is to draw attention to the protracted Menzgold issue, which has left many investors in financial distress.

In a statement released by the Coalition, they assured of a peaceful event.

Below is the full statement