Nasiba Bawa went viral after an interview with JoyNews’ Maxwell Agbagba at the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest three weeks ago.

She spoke passionately about Ghana’s ineffective healthcare system in the face of the police during the final night of the demonstration.

Ms Bawa was expressing her anger at the loss of the life of a 24-year-old patient as a result of the inability to afford treatment costs.

After this event, another signage went viral indicating the dialysis cost to be borne by patients with kidney disease at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

This, among a series of developments, helped bring the conversation on the state of kidney care to the fore.

However, JoyNews has learned that 48 hours after the protest, Nasiba was sacked by her private employers.

Nasiba says that although she does not want to draw a direct link between the protest and her termination, she believes there is always a price to pay for speaking out.

Maxwell Agbagba has more in this report.