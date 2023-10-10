Ghana’s Afro-dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has taken the Recording Academy back to his early days as a young artiste.

The therapy hitmaker revealed that, he recorded his first music as a child on his father’s tape recorder.

Stonebwoy in the interview talked about how he became a member of the Recording Academy in 2021, joining thousands of music professionals worldwide to make the global music powerhouse more inclusive.

His relationship with the Grammy ecosystem has deepened in recent times, as he hopes to clinch his first win, especially now that the Academy has introduced an African-only category.

This year, the Ghanaian artiste performed at the prestigious Grammy Museum ahead of the 2023 edition of the world acclaimed award ceremony which he attended.

Stonebwoy debuted on Global Spin performing the Angelique Kidjo-assisted Manodzi off his 5th Dimension album.

Despite all these, the Ghanaian’s hope stretches miles behind other African counterparts like Asake, Rema, and Libianca who have been favoured by Billboard to win the first Grammy for Best African Performance.

