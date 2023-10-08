The National Media Commission (NMC) says it is concerned about the increasing use of violence against media practitioners and journalists.

This follows an attack on UTV on Saturday evening during its United Showbiz programme.

In a press release, the Commission noted that violence as the preferred method for addressing grievances against the media and journalists does not produce better journalism.

“This is why the Constitution provides anyone who feels aggrieved by the work of the media the opportunity to seek redress through the complaint settlement mechanism of the National Media Commission.”

“As we approach the electioneering process for Ghana 2024, it is important for political actors and all Ghanaians to learn that the Ghana we envisage would not be built on the path of violent attacks on journalists,” parts of the statement read.

The NMC noted that it will roll out a comprehensive programme to reactivate the “Coordinated Mechanism for the safety of journalists to ensure the media continue to operate without fear”.

The Commission assured that it is working with the police to address the attack on UTV.

“We assure the public of our cooperation with the Ghana Police Service to get to the bottom of this matter,” it added.

Backkground

On Saturday, October 7, the Police arrested 16 people who allegedly went to the premises of UTV studios to disrupt activities.

The arrest, according to the police, was executed following a complaint from the Despite Media Group and Ministry of Information that the suspects had invaded the studios of UTV.

This was after a noise obstructed the normal programming at the studio shortly after their United Showbiz programme began.

Subsequent online videos showed a group claiming to be affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) storming the UTV studios during the live broadcast to demand an apology from one of the panelists, A-Plus.

They claimed he had insulted the party, the president and the vice president.

Following their arrest, the host of the show, MzGee, apologised to the viewers for the disruption and assured everyone of their safety.