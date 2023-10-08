The Ghana Police Service have arrested 16 people who allegedly went to disrupt normal programming at the premises of UTV studios.

The arrest, according to the Police, was executed following a complaint from the Despite Media Group and Ministry of Information that the suspects had invaded the studios of UTV on Saturday evening.

“They are currently at the Police Station assisting investigations,” the Police noted in a statement posted on its social media handles.

This incident unfolded during the broadcast of the United Showbiz program on Saturday, October 7.

Shortly after the show commenced, a disruptive noise obstructed the proceedings leaving viewers surprised and concerned.

This was moments before the long break on UTV's #UnitedShowbiz.

The show abruptly went off air, and in its place, commercials filled the screen. However, subsequent online videos shed light on the unsettling disturbance.

A group claiming to be affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) allegedly stormed the UTV studios during the live broadcast.

Their main demand was to receive an apology from one of the panelists, A-Plus, amid threats.

They claimed the musician-turned-politician had disrespected that party, President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Bawumia.

So you invade a live show because of this? Arrest these guys ASAP!

However, it is unclear which of the comments he has made in the past triggered the invasion of the TV studio.

Some fans have been sharing numerous videos of A Plus they believe may have incited the alleged NPP members to attack the studio.

In the aftermath of the incident, the host of the show, MzGee, apologised to the viewers for the disruption.

Following a complaint from the Despite Media Group and Ministry of Information that certain people had invaded the studios of U-TV this evening, the Police proceeded to the scene and arrested sixteen (16) persons.

She also reassured everyone that the panelists, guests, and the station’s staff were unharmed.

Meanwhile, NPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah later came on the show to apologise to UTV and the viewers.

NPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagba just pulled up on #UnitedShowbiz. The party spokesperson says he was called by a UTV producer for a response to the invasion of thugs who claimed to be party affiliates.

He says the NPP did not sanction the shameful interruption



He says the NPP did not sanction the shameful interruption a… pic.twitter.com/Al5eZA0cgl — Kenneth Awotwe Darko (@TheKennethDarko) October 8, 2023

He stated that the party did not sanction the attack on the station to disrupt the programme and urged the Police to carry out a thorough investigation into the issue.