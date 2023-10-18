The National Media Commission (NMC) says the events that led to the arrest and prosecution of the NPP thugs who invaded the studios of United Television (UTV) must set a new standard by which government action should be judged in future.

The NMC was referring to the role the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, played in ensuring the arrest and prosecution of the NPP thugs.

According to the NMC, the duo could have ignored the invasion of UTV as it was instigated by their party members; instead they chose to protect media freedom through their actions.

The NMC said their actions are a novelty and must remain the standard going forward.

“There is novelty in the courage of a sitting Minister, a Member of Parliament and an active politician in reporting members of his own party to the police for invading a TV station. This must signify a new beginning towards addressing questions of the safety of journalists.

“He and the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice had a choice. And they elected to exercise that in favour of media freedom. That behaviour sets a new standard by which government action must be judged into the future. We must hold the Ministers bound by this worthy precedent and define it as the standard by which we expect all future Ministers to act,” the NMC said in a statement.

The NMC added that the speed of the trial was also testament to the commitment of the Chief Justice and the judiciary to upholding press freedom.

“It is also important to acknowledge the police for arresting, investigating and prosecuting the offenders. Perhaps one positive aspect of the police action that requires to be highlighted is the responsiveness and professionalism of the commander of the Tesano Police and his team,” the NMC added.

The commission stressed that the public outrage that followed the invasion “indicate to us the values Ghanaians cherish in our democratic space and the level of decency required of us all.”

The commission stated that while there have been concerns regarding the leniency of the punishment meted out to the thugs by the court, it is an indication that the country is progressing in the right direction towards the eradication of political impunity against journalists and the media as a whole.

“As a result, we call on all who care about the safety of journalists to see the conclusion of this case as the first step towards reversing impunity. We believe our collective commitment to the Coordinated Mechanism on the Safety of Journalists will ultimately create a safer space for the practice of journalism in Ghana,” the NMC concluded.