Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has expressed his disappointment in the National Media Commission (NMC) following an attack at Accra-based UTV.

The invaders who are believed to be sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) went to demand an apology from pundits on the show for their “constant attacks against government”.

This resulted in a scuffle bring the show to an abrupt end. The police intervened and arrested 16 people who are currently assisting with investigations.

Reacting to the incident on Monday’s edition of Dwaso Nsem on Adom FM, Mr. Braimah said NMC has failed in its mandate to protect journalists.

He indicated that, scarcity of resources should not be the Commission’s excuse for not doing its job.

“Even if you [NMC] lack the resources, what is the little you are doing because you are paid? If you don’t have a common website what does that say,” the MFWA boss bemoaned.

He also raised concerns about how the invaders got to the studios.

“It’s surprising that the studio invaders crossed the front desk and other security checkpoints,” MFWA boss noted.

Mr. Braimah urged media houses across the country to take security matters seriously.

