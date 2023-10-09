The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dissociated itself from the invasion of the United Television (UTV) studios by thugs alleged to be members of the party.

According to the ruling party, it had no hand in the unfortunate incident and has thus distanced itself from same.

The Director of Communications for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah in a media interview said the attack was very unnecessary.

“The party did not sanction anyone to go and disrupt the United Showbiz programme as was reported. We have moved swiftly to make an apology to them [UTV], and we are going to cooperate with the police to investigate the matter.”

“We think that the attack is unacceptable, and it’s condemnable,” he said.

This was after a group of young men barged in during the station’s prime time entertainment show, ‘United Showbiz’ temporarily disrupting the show and threatening to beat up the host and her guests on live television.

Following this, many Ghanaians and institutions have condemned the incident.

Already, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on the Ghana Police Service to immediately arrest all the ‘hooligans’ involved and prosecute them promptly.