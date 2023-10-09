Uefa has postponed all matches scheduled in Israel during the next fortnight amid increased tensions in the region.

More than 600 Israelis have been killed in attacks from Gaza since Saturday, the government said.

Uefa said Israel’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Switzerland on Thursday is among matches postponed “in light of the current security situation”.

European football’s governing body says new dates will be arranged.

Postponed matches

European Championship 2024 qualifier

12 October: Israel v Switzerland

European Under-21 Championship 2025 qualifiers

12 October: Israel v Estonia

17 October: Israel v Germany

European Under-17 Championship 2024

11-17 October: Mini tournament involving Israel, Belgium, Gibraltar and Wales

Uefa said it will assess the situation over the coming days to see whether Israel’s European Championship qualifier in Kosovo can still take place on 15 October.

“Uefa will continue to closely monitor the situation and will remain in contact with all teams involved before making decisions on new dates and on potential changes to other upcoming fixtures,” it said.

Israeli Premier League champions Maccabi Haifa are playing in the Europa League this season and are due to visit Villarreal following the international break.

Their next home game in the competition is scheduled for 7 November against the Spanish side.